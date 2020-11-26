New manager assures Bea Alonzo committed to Star Cinema project

:

MANILA -- Bea Alonzo’s new manager, Shirley Kuan, expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN after the network’s announcement of the actress’ departure from its Star Magic talent management arm to seek a new career horizon.

Showbiz circles and social media have lately been abuzz with Alonzo’s move, with various speculations and intrigues about her reasons for leaving Star Magic which nurtured her career for almost two decades.

Kuan, however, maintains the smooth transfer of Alonzo to her stable.

“The process of this transition has been low key, peaceful and respectful on both sides," Kuan told ABS-CBN Thursday. “It’s also timely, coinciding with Thanksgiving Day. Bea and I will always be grateful to ABS-CBN."

In its statement, ABS-CBN said it has full confidence that Kuan, will manage Alonzo with the same attention and care that Star Magic has devoted to the actress’s professional career. It also reiterated that Alonzo will always remain a Kapamilya.

Kuan also indicated that they remain committed to doing a future project with ABS-CBN's Star Cinema.

A veteran artist manager and long standing member of the Professional Artists Manager of the Philippines, Kuan has handled the careers of such artists as Albert Martinez and Joyce Jimenez.

She also handles the endorsement deals of Susan Roces, Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Agot Isidro, Carmina Villaroel, Donna Cruz and other artists.

