Music video of Unique's 'Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit' released

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- The official music video for Unique Salonga's self-penned single "Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit" has finally been released.

Directed by Salonga himself, the five-minute video has been uploaded on YouTube by his record label O/C Records.

The lyric video of the song was first released back in March.

"Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit" is one of the tracks of Salonga's sophomore album "Pangalan."

Salonga is the former lead vocalist of indie rock band IV of Spades

Since becoming a solo artist, Salonga has released two albums "Grandma" and "Pangalan."

Related video: