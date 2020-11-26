John Prats, Isabel Oli celebrate 3rd birthday of son Freedom

MANILA -- Celebrity couple John Prats and Isabel Oli celebrated the birthday of their son, Daniel Freedom, who turned 3.

On Wednesday, Prats and Oli greeted their second child as they posted snaps of him on their respective Instagram accounts.

"This not-so-little boy never fails to make us giddy. He always has this certain charm to melt our hearts. He may seem tough on the outside but he has the sweetest, wittiest and most loving heart. He loves creating his own words or shall we say he has his own vocabulary. Isn’t he adorable?" Oli wrote.

"I pray that God will always bless him, protect him and give him godly wisdom as he grows. And I pray too, that he will be a MAN after God’s own heart. I love you forever my bochok," she added.



For his part, Prats also expressed his love for his only boy.

"Mahal na mahal kita anak. Promise babawi ako pag-uwi ko," wrote Prats, whose long-running series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" is currently on lock-in taping.

Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children: their eldest Lily Feather, who is 4 years old; and Forest, who was born just last July.

Related video: