Dianne Medina calls out netizen who commented on her post-pregnancy figure

MANILA – Dianne Medina could not help but react after a netizen commented on her figure just two months after she gave birth to her first child.

The netizen’s comment came after Medina posted on Instagram her photo from a recent event which she co-hosted.

“Ba't ang taba,” the Instagram user brazenly asked Medina.

Another user came to the actress’ defense and said that it is not proper to body-shame anyone.

“Hey? Are you a mom already? I wish you not. Stop Mommy Shaming!! GODBLESS YOUR SOUL,” the user said, taking the side of Medina.

To which, the actress responded: “Thank you haaay :( nakakalungkot na hindi nila maintindihan na this is a post pregnancy body and it’s hard to lose weight in an instant since I’m also breastfeeding grabe no.”

Medina gave birth to a baby boy last September.

"My Answered Prayer my Baby Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III. Thank you my Almighty Father/ September 10, 2020 1:55 am,” Medina wrote on Instagram at that time.

Her husband Rodjun Cruz also posted a photo of their baby online and declared how much he loves his son.

“I love you so much my son! I will hold your hand forever and guide you every step of the way! Thank you Lord,” Cruz wrote.

Medina and Cruz tied the knot in December after being in a relationship for more than a decade.

Related video: