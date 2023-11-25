New PPop group 1621BC debuts with single 'Laruan'

MANILA — As PPop intensifies its efforts to conquer the global stage, a new boy band has stepped into the spotlight and is poised to steal the show.

Kapamilya record label Star Pop, on Friday, introduced Pan, Win, Migz, DJ, JM, and JC—members of 1621BC.

"I know you have been waiting for this. We have been waiting. Nakita ko training niyo and paano kayo nag-improve," Jonathan Manalo, ABS-CBN Music creative director, said at the neophyte group’s contract signing in Quezon City.

"Sobra kaming excited sa maging contribution ng grupo niyo sa PPop. Mataas expectation namin sa inyo. And we know you are very ready for the challenge.”

The neophyte group, under the co-management of MMG and PPL Entertainment, gave listeners a preview of the exciting music they will be producing with debut single “Laruan.”

“[With the title] of 'Laruan', marami makaka-relate na Gen Z na pinaglalaruan ang feelings. Relevant ngayon. Be aware of red flags. Be sure of commitment. Madami kasi nakaka-relate na Gen Z ngayon, tulad namin,” Pan added.

According to the members, like “Laruan,” their records will be a fusion of pop, R&B, and traditional Filipino music.

"We wanted to bring back the classics with a touch of K-pop. Balansehin yung music and dance. Sabay pakita ganda ng OPM. Western, K-pop, at the same time showcase OPM through our music and message of our songs," JM explained.

"Halo ang excitement and kaba. The Ppop scene is not something you should hesitate in, dapat fully wholehearted,” JC enthused.

The sextet, all former contestants of "Dream Maker", shared they are more than grateful they were entrusted with another opportunity to chase their dreams.

"Sobrang laking opportunity ito kaya talagang gagalingan namin. Panibagong opportunity [ito sa] dreams namin, kaya very thankful kami sa management namin and DJ Jhaiho,” Win attested.

"Very overwhelming kasi hanggang ngayon may naniniwala pa rin po sa amin. Hindi natapos pangarap namin sa 'Dream Maker'. Tinutuloy po namin bilang 1621BC," JC chimed in.

The boys hope their journey will inspire others to likewise persevere.

"After ilang auditions, andito na ko ngayon. Kala ko uwi ako sa Cebu. Di ako makapaniwala dami camera sa harap ko. I am grateful sa lahat nangyari," Pan recalled.

"Ito nag-prove na kailangan niyo tuloy at wag matakot to chase your dreams hindi natatapos sa heartbreak. It takes courage to be here. It takes a lot of courage to be here para magpatuloy because galing kami sa talent survival show before. Being here mabigyan ng opportunity passion namin ituloy and pagmamahal sa music," JM reasoned.

The members also thanked their OG fans now called "Guardians", who have believed in them through the highs and lows.

"Sana suportahan niyo kami sa dulo," DJ said.

According to 1621BC, members of the global group Hori7on, their fellow Dream Maker brothers, extended their support.

"Sobrang supportive and we look up sa brothers namin. Andoon pa din brotherhood," Win said.

"We received a heartwarming message from them nag-congratulate. Brotherhood stays," Pan said.