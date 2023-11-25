Logan Lerman is now engaged to Ana Corrigan

American actor Logan Lerman and ceramics artist Ana Corrigan are now engaged.

In an Instagram post, Corrigan shared a clip of her engagement ring: "That’s Mrs Logie to you."

"Love you sweetie," Lerman replied in a sea of comments congratulating the couple.

Lerman rose to fame for his portrayal of titular character of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" with two movies.

He, later on, played the role of Charlie in the film adaptation of the coming of age novel "Perks of Being A Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky.

