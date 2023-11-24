Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo to star in new series

MANILA — Actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo teased that she will star in a new series next year.

“Confidential pa title pero next year lalabas comedy series,” the star shared at an event on Friday.

Santos-Agoncillo also revealed that Edu Manzano and RK Bagatsing will be part of the cast.

Meantime, the artist took time to share cooking tips with the crowd who attended the event in Taguig City.

TIPS

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, she said being creative in the kitchen not only adds flavor to meals but also proves to be a budget-friendly approach.

“People think artista ako hindi kami nagtitipid. That’s not true. Important pa din siya lalo na’t nagmamahal mga bilihin,” she said.

“Babalik at babalik ako sa budget-friendly. It is something you want to think about. You have to be wise and creative with what you pick.”

She also shared that she allows her children to experiment in the kitchen with her and likewise recommended the activity to other parents.

“Nutrition is very important. Sa dami ng junk food. We allow our kids, but it's important I know what they eat in the main meals,” she explained.

“Assist your kid. Hayaan mo mag-experiment. More often than not, walang mali sa paggawa ng pagkain. Once you are creating a recipe that will last forever. At the same time, you are giving your children something nutritious,” she added.

One food hack for the upcoming Holiday season the actress tipped is swapping red meat with sardines in pasta.

“Cheesy baked spaghetti sardines kasi madami na senior sa pamilya. So, we would also want to create a dish that is healthy for them. Something magustuhan ng bata, at center piece na din. Pag di ka pa palakpakan ng kapitbahay at kamag-anak mo,” she shared.

Santos–Agoncillo got to know several fans, took selfies, and hosted a short game at the event.

“I love making people happy and inspiring them,” she said.

She also said food enthusiasts and followers can look forward to her recipes.

“I want to share recipes with other moms and dads… I’ll try to share the recipe one of these days,” she added.