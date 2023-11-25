Esports: Maymay teams up with Shanti Dope for M5 theme song

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata will be featured in the M5 World Championship theme song for the Philippines, titled "Dugong Palaban."

The "Amakabogera" hitmaker will be part of the music video which will drop on Sunday, November 26, ahead of the send-off for the country's representatives to the world championship, which will be held from December 2 to 17 in the Philippines.

Maymay sizzled in the visual MV teaser released Saturday evening.

AP Bren and Blacklist International will represent MPL Philippines in the tournament, to be held at the EVM Convention Center and the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

MPL Philippines teams are gunning for four consecutive world titles for the country, with ECHO winning the last world championship over fellow Pinoys Blacklist in Jakarta earlier this year.