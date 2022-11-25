Photo from Carla Abellana's vlog

MANILA – Actress Carla Abellana marked her supposed first wedding anniversary in style as she went for a daring photoshoot.

Abellana dropped a behind-the-scene video on her YouTube channel to share her photo shoot last October 23 -- the exact date of her marriage to estranged husband Tom Rodriguez.

According to the actress, it was a different shoot from the past as it was “dark, deep, messy, brave, and bare.”

“It was months in the making, but for very important reasons. Everything eventually fell into place and I still felt I wasn't ready to do it, but I just surrendered all control and anxieties and dove right in,” she said in the description box.

Abellana also clarified that the date of shoot was not intentional but nevertheless became a meaningful reason to do the video and photo shoot.

She billed the video as “A Day To Honor And Celebrate Me”, explaining that she did it for herself.

“So I said a prayer to God before that day started and reminded myself that I was going to do it not for anybody else, but for myself. I figured it was time to honor and celebrate ME. I thank God for my life and the very blessing that I am alive today,” she said.

Abellana broke her silence last June to explain her separation to Rodriguez just months after their wedding.

The former couple, who got married in October 2021 after seven years of being together, first stirred rumors of a falling out in January, when they appeared to unfollow each other Instagram.

Abellana’s father, screen veteran PJ Abellana, claimed in March that a “one-night stand” was involved in the marital woes of his daughter and Rodriguez. The older Abellana, however, later on retracted his statement.

The actress did not specifically pertain to infidelity in her statement, but referred to Rodriguez’s actions as “betrayal.” She also alluded to a supposed condition of Rodriguez, mentioning that she repeatedly urged him to seek professional help.

