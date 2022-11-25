LOOK: Kylie Verzosa holds thanksgiving party

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned actress Kylie Verzosa threw a thanksgiving party attended by his family and friends.

Verzosa, the former Miss International, took to social media to post snaps taken from the celebration.



In her Instagram post, Verzosa expressed her gratitude for all the achievements she has made this year.

"So incredibly grateful for everything that’s been happening this year. I wanted to celebrate these accomplishments with everyone that’s helped me along the way. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to everyone involved PS. Again it's not my birthday or wedding," Verzosa wrote.

Just recently, Verzosa received the Philippines Actress of the Year award at this year’s DIAFA Awards in Dubai for her performance in “The Housemaid.”

“The Housemaid” is the Philippine adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean film of the same title by Im Sang-soo. The local remake was directed by Ramon Perez Jr.

Verzosa was also launched as the 2023 calendar girl of a rhum brand.

