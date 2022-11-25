MANILA -- Celebrity couple John Prats and Isabel Oli celebrated the 4th birthday of their son, Daniel Freedom.

On Friday morning, Prats greeted their second child as he posted snaps taken by Nice Print Photography from Freedom's Pokemon-themed party.

"Blessed birthday anak!!! We love you soooo much," Prats wrote on his Instagram page.



Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children: their eldest Lily Feather, and Forest, who is now 2 years old.

Just last month, Prats honored his wife on her birthday, thanking her for her love and trust.

