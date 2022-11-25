MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado took to social media to share the things that she's grateful for as she celebrates Thanksgiving.

Posting a snap of her with husband, businessman Ben Wintle at the beach, Calzado, who is pregnant with her first child, started by saying she is grateful for the growing life in her womb.

"So much in life to be grateful for but I would say that I am most thankful for the gift of life growing inside me. I have never felt this kind of love and joy before. Paano pa pag andito ka na? The love and support of friends, family and even strangers during this very special time in our lives is so humbling. Nakakaiyak minsan. Salamat talaga. I am grateful for my cherished ones who have never left my side. Truly, angels exist in heaven and on earth. Ang dami niyo sa buhay ko," Calzado wrote.

Calzado also expressed her love and gratitude to her husband.

"I am deeply grateful for you, Poopy, and our growth the past couple of years. God really knew I needed a partner like you in life. I love you. Salamat, Panginoon, sa lahat ng biyaya. I am grateful to see the grace in every fiber of life’s experience. What a beautiful, colorful weave it is.

May we all enjoy and celebrate the love that exists inside and all around us. A grateful heart is a happy heart! Happy Thanksgiving!" she added.

Just last week, Calzado honored her husband on his birthday.

Wintle is the co-founder of Booky, a restaurant finder app.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.



Calzado recently made headlines when she appeared in ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” as "the first Darna" who passed on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.

