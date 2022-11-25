LOOK: Heaven Peralejo goes topless in birthday post

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo treated her followers on Friday as she posted snaps showing her topless to mark her 23rd birthday.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate uploaded her sexy photos on Instagram.





"Level 23 in this game of life," Peralejo simply wrote in the caption.



Peralejo recently fulfilled her dream of putting up a business as she opened her restaurant The Food Market Manila.

Peralejo recently starred in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "A Family Affair."

She is gearing up for the upcoming series "Linlang" and will also star in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" with Ian Veneracion and Confiado.

RELATED VIDEO: