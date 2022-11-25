Belle Mariano is interview by Karen Davila in the news anchor’s latest YouTube vlog. YouTube: Karen Davila

Belle Mariano found herself in the “hot seat” as she was quizzed by Karen Davila on her relationship with her “An Inconvenient Love” co-star Donny Pangilinan.

Mariano’s interview with Davila was released Thursday on the latter’s YouTube channel, and covered the actress’ showbiz beginnings, handling being a public figure, her latest movie, and Pangilinan as her screen partner.

Davila happens to be a family friend of Pangilinan, and has seen the actor grow up.

Mariano and Pangilinan were first paired in November 2019, when they were announced as the lead stars of “He’s Into Her.” The series premiered in 2021, and launched them as a love team.

The two have since starred in back-to-back films, including the just-released “An Inconvenient Love,” aside from having several joint projects including music and endorsements.

“The more I get to know him, the more I can see how he truly is, how genuine he is, and how much he loves what he does, and how caring he is. It comes through time. I’m glad I met him,” Mariano said.

Davila’s follow-up question visibly surprised Mariano. “How long have you been together? What was the moment? When was the moment?”

“Paano pong together, Tita Karen?” Mariano asked, laughing.

“How would you describe your relationship?”

The actress answered: “I enjoy his company now. I saw his interview, and he’s right, we’re both in a happy place.”

“And is this happy place together?” Davila teased.

“Grabe naman! May tubig po ba tayo dito?” Mariano quipped. Turning serious, she said: “We’re enjoying each other’s company. That’s all I can say.”

Mariano replied in the affirmative when asked if she considers her bond with Pangilinan as special, and also whether they regard each other as their best friend.

“Are you each other’s ‘good morning,’ ‘good night’?” Davila pressed on.

“Yes. Grabe naman!” Mariano admitted, laughing.

Over the years since they were first cast together, Mariano and Pangilinan have become increasingly open about their affection for each other. In the interview, Mariano also revealed having terms of endearment: he calls her Tink, after Tinkerbell; and she calls him Nato, from his real name Donato.

But perhaps their deepest bond is rooted in faith, as Mariano shared that Pangilinan was instrumental in her becoming more spiritual, when he introduced her to a Christian church.

Watch the full interview here.

