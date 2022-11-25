Ciara Sotto hosts new online series ‘Ciara Tries’

Ciara Sotto launches a new online series ‘Ciara Tries’ on her YouTube Channel. Handout

MANILA – Singer and actress Ciara Sotto has launched her own online series, “Ciara Tries,” where she takes on different challenges, trends, food, sports, and roles.

The online series, which is uploaded on her YouTube channel in partnership with Gushcloud Philippines, aims to entertain and provide positivity to her viewers as they get to know her and her guests more through various challenges and activities.

“I started my channel during the pandemic where everyone had their own trials to face and I want to do my part in bringing a bit of joy though my vlogs,” said Sotto.

“In this new series, I am looking forward to creating wonderful memories with my family and friends as we get to try new things together.”



In the first episode, Sotto and her college friend, Chamyto Aguedan, tried the Powder Challenge while answering questions on love and friendship.

“At Gushcloud Studios, we focus on developing our talents and enabling them through the different solutions and capabilities that we offer. We are very excited for this series and we hope that it will open doors to our talent, Ciara Sotto, by showcasing her personality when faced with different scenarios, questions, and challenges,” said Em Cruz, Gushcloud Philippines head of studios.

Sotto has amassed over 233,000 YouTube subscribers and 580,000 Instagram followers, as of writing. Her popular videos include those showing her family members try different challenges like “Who’s Who with the Sotto Brothers” and “Jojowain o Totropahin with the Gamboa Sisters.”

RELATED VIDEO