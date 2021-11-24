MANILA — Celebrity couple and first-time parents McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson joined the interactive game show “Madlang Pi-Poll” on Wednesday.

Mccoy de Leon at Elisse Joson game na nakipag-POLLsuhan sa Madlang Pi-Poll ngayong #ShowtimeADoseOfGV Miyerkules pic.twitter.com/JnCFr1WQS5 — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) November 24, 2021

Their guesting on the “It’s Showtime” segment marked their first TV appearance together after announcing having a baby daughter at the end of October.

As they answered polling questions, de Leon and Joson candidly opened up about their relationship, and how they are navigating parenthood.

De Leon, 26, and Joson, 25, introduced their firstborn, Felize, in the October 31 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

In their “Madlang Pi-Poll” guesting, the couple dubbed “McLisse” only got P10,000, while the “madlang people” or home players earned a total of P95,000, divided among four lucky winners.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWantTFC.