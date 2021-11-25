Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff were finally able to go on their first family trip abroad with daughter Dahlia.

The celebrity couple both took to social media to share glimpses of their first European getaway early this week.

Heussaff was first to post showing a video of their trip from the Philippines to France.

“BRB. Also, jet lag is so much fun with a baby. You should try it,” he wrote in the caption.

Curtis, on the other hand, shared a video of Dahlia running around in the open parks in Paris.

Curtis and Heussaff welcomed Dahlia while they were in Australia in 2020. They only returned to Manila a year after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple had intended to return to the Philippines earlier, but the global health situation delayed that plan.

Curtis has also said she only intends to return to showbiz full-time once Dahlia is more older.