MANILA – Mccoy de Leon turned sentimental over a gift Elisse Josson once gave him, saying he’s really lucky to have her in his life.

Saying he’s not into expensive shoes or material things for that matter, De Leon said: “Ganun ako as a person. Mayroon akong formal black shoes na lagi ko nang ginagamit simula pa ng ball almost 3-4 years ko na siya ginagamit. Then, na-realize ko na 'yun lang pala ang formal shoes ko simula noon.”

“Tapos ito na may pamilya na ako at isang ama. Nagkaroon kami ng girlfriend ko ng isang dinner with friends tapos in-ask niya ako anong formal shoes ko. Sabi ko ‘mayroon akong black shoes d'yan’ kaso hindi bagay sa damit ko so nag-white shoes na lang casual,” he added.

Little did De Leon know, Josson got him two pairs of shoes which he could wear to formal occasions.

“Hindi ko man napakita na sobrang tuwa ko pero hindi niya alam kung gaano kahalaga sa akin 'yun. Hindi dahil sa materyal na bagay kung 'di sa naisip niya ako, na maging maayos at pinaramdam niya na mahalaga ako sa kanya,” he said.

De Leon said he’s fortunate because he gets to be with the person he loves.

“Napasabi na lang ako na ‘worth it, worth it talaga 'tong babae to, ang swerte ko sa kanya. Thank you God binigay Mo siya sa akin.’ Hindi man ako nakapag-invest sa materyal, nakapag-invest naman ako sa taong mamahalin ko ng lubos at may bonus pang batang sobrang bait at maganda pa,” he said.

To close his post, De Leon professed how much he loves Josson.

De Leon, 26, and Joson, 25, introduced their firstborn, Felize, in the October 31 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.