'Sadness is overwhelming': Jessie J suffers miscarriage

British singer-songwriter Jessie J has suffered a miscarriage, she revealed on Thursday morning (Manila time).

Posted a snap of her holding a pregnancy kit on Instagram, Jessie J, 33, expressed her grief over her unborn child

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant. By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat," she wrote, using a broken heart emoji.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know,."

In the post, Jessie J admitted that it was her own decision to have a baby.

"It’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," she said.

Despite what happened, Jessie J assured her fans that her concert in Los Angeles will push through.

"What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way. I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer," Jessie J said.

"I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be okay. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room," the singer ended.

Jessie J is known for her hits "Flashlight," "Price Tag," "Bang Bang," and "Domino."