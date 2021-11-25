MANILA — Singer Richard Reynoso is on his way to recovery after being released from intensive care due to COVID-19.

The “Hindi Ko Kaya” hitmaker was discharged Tuesday from Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City, where he stayed in the ICU for a full week before being moved back to a private room.

On Instagram, Reynoso shared a photo of medical workers who had tended to him, to celebrate overcoming being in critical condition.

“I thank God for these awesome doctors He provided. These medical specialists strategically kept me from being intubated while I was in ICU.”

Reynoso had been chronicling his COVID-19 journey, saying at one point that his condition was a close call.

“Muntik na,” he said in a Facebook video last Sunday. “My doctors came in at sabi hindi pala severe ‘yung aking case. Prognosis was critical.”

Describing his symptoms, Reynoso added: “COVID is real. It sucks. A simple activity like standing up from bed tapos pumunta ng banyo para mag-banyo, toothbrush, nakakahingal, kaya ingat po kayo.”

Even then, Reynoso was optimistic about returning to good health, saying that “by God’s grace and with your continued prayers, I’ll be able to sing for you and with you again.”