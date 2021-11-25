LOOK: Sofia Andres' daughter Zoe turns 2

MANILA -- Zoe Natalia, the daughter of actress Sofia Andres and partner Daniel Miranda, turned 2 on November 24.

On Instagram, Andres shared snaps from her daughter's party attended by their family, loved ones and friends including Kathryn Bernardo and Phoemela Baranda.

Below are some photos from Zoe's second birthday party.

"Thank you guys for celebrating with us today on her very special day. You made her super duper happy & that’s the greatest gift of all.," Andres wrote in one of her posts.

Andres surprised her fans in June last year when she revealed that she is already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.



Zoe was baptized in February last year, a month before quarantines were imposed in the Philippines due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 419,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

