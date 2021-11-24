MANILA — Angelica Panganiban appears naked in the raunchy poster for “The Kangks Show,” complete with phallic and clitoral imagery that hints at the upcoming series’ daring storytelling.

Ohh! Oooohh!! Pumutok na sa inyong screen ang aming official poster!💦 #TheKangksShowLalabasNa sa @WeTVPhilippines starting December 17! Libre ito kaya cum one, cum all! !💦 pic.twitter.com/1RvNUXVPjW — The Kangks Show (@thekangksshow) November 24, 2021

Also featured in the poster released on Wednesday are Panganiban’s co-stars Maris Racal, Kit Thompson, JC de Vera, and Angeli Bayani seen on TV screens.

Produced by Project 8 and directed by Antoinette Jadaone, “The Kangks Show” is a WeTV original title scheduled to debut on the streaming platform on December 17.

The mini-series follows Doctora Kara (Panganiban), a sex guru who hosts the titular talk show. As her sex advice program dips in ratings — with the rising popularity of a similarly themed TikTok show by Cassandra (Maris Racal) — Kara goes to extreme lengths to win back her audience.

THE KANGKS SHOW

coming soon on @WeTVPhilippines !! Lavan na lavan 🙌🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/J0PQlb7GPl — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) November 20, 2021

“The Kangks Show” marks Panganiban and Jadaone’s third major collaboration, following the films “Beauty in a Bottle” and “That Thing Called Tadhana” in 2014.

It is also Panganiban’s first acting project after announcing her retirement from doing teleseryes, particularly the format with a nightly broadcast.