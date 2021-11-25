MANILA -- Actor-singer Marlo Mortel has released a new single "Ready To Start," which he himself composed.

"Ang pinaka-message nitong kanta is para sa mga taong handa nang magmahal ulit pero nasaktan lang ulit. It's like you are ready to start pero natapos na agad 'yung inaasahan mong love life," Mortel said on Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

"Ready to Start" is now available on streaming platforms, while the lyric video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of PolyEast Records.

Prior to "Ready To Start," Mortel released "Mahina," which about his vulnerable side and anxiety, and ‘Bituin,’ which is about finding inner peace and happiness.

Last year, Mortel also released "Bones," his collaboration with Evelyn Cormier, who was part of the Top 14 of “American Idol” 2019.

Aside from being a singer, Mortel is known for his character Nicolo in 2012 series "Be Careful with My Heart."

He is the former love team partner of actress Janella Salvador who is now the newest Valentina in ABS-CBN's much-awaited series "Darna."

