Photo from Andi Abaya's Instagram account

For the first time, fans of “Pinoy Big Brother” alumni Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya will get to see them as a love team in a project as they are included in the upcoming iQiyi series “Saying Goodbye.”

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Brown and Abaya were a picture of excitement as the series starring Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes is set to air this December on the global streaming platform.

According to Brown, the project is special to him as it gave him the chance to finally work with Abaya onscreen and to be part of the first series in the partnership between ABS-CBN and iQiyi.

“This one is really special to me 'coz it's our first and to be doing the first Filipino original series for iQiyi is such a great opportunity for me. It's a blessing,” the newbie actor said.

“I'm happy I got to work with Andi dahil alam ko sobrang talented siya. I did learn a lot from her. I can learn a lot from her. I feel like when we're working together it's very smooth.”

Abaya echoed Brown’s answer, as she thanked the Kapamilya network and the streaming service for the opportunity.

“Of course, napakalaking honor nito, napalaking opportunity nito knowing na we just started in this industry. Nagpapasalamat kami sa ABS-CBN, Dreamscape at sa iQiyi. Thank you so much sa tiwala and for believing na we can do this project,” Abaya said.

Asked about their own perspectives on love, Brown connected the classic saying “time is gold” with spending valuable time with family and loved ones.

“Spend as much time as you can not just with girlfriend/boyfriend but with your family. Love your family. Love your friends... You'll never know when one day, you might not have that time anymore,” said Brown, hinting about the plot of the series which will tackle death in its storyline.

Abaya, for her part, described love as the greatest feeling in the world.

“And sobrang sarap na nabibigay mo 'yung pag-ibig na unconditional, na walang limitation. Walang masama na magmahal,” she answered.

Brown will be playing Vic, the best friend of Ricky (Fedelin), who met because of their heart disease. Meanwhile, Abaya is Joni, the best friend of Elisse (Brillantes).

“Saying Goodbye” is one of four Filipino original romantic series from the partnership of iQiyi and ABS-CBN announced Tuesday. It will start streaming on iQiyi on December 4 at 8 p.m.