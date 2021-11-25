MANILA – Jessy Mendiola revealed she and Luis Manzano are planning to have a baby of their own soon that’s why she has temporarily put on hold her showbiz career.

“Actually iniisp ng lahat pregnant ako eh. I’m not yet. I’ll tell everyone naman don’t worry about it,” she said in an interview with Push on Wednesday.

“I miss acting. I miss taping. I miss all of my katrabaho but siguro medyo hindi ko pa siya priority now kasi ang dami ko pang ginagawa na iba. I’m really focused on building my life with Luis and 'yung digital ko rin ang daming nangyayari. But I would love to go back. As in I miss acting, I miss shooting and hopefully sana may good script soon,” she added.

In preparation to having their own family, Mendiola said she continues to work out believing it would be healthy for her for when she gets pregnant.

“Priority din talaga ang health. I’m preparing for that. That’s why hindi pa ako [bumabalik]. I still work out naman. Mostly 'yun 'yung lagi nilang sinasabi na dapat daw kapag magbubuntis dapat hindi mag-workout, hindi magkilos-kilos. But it’s more of kung ano nakasanayan mo in life. Kung ma-workout kang tao you have to still continue doing it. But of course less weights, less strenuous activities,” she said.

When asked how many kids do they want, Mendiola said: “Sabi nga [ni Luis] gusto niya ng five. Sabi ko, ‘Yung totoo, basketball team?’”

For Mendiola, having three children is already enough.

“Kasi kami din ng sisters ko tatlo kami. Sana may twins kasi si daddy yata may twin 'yung brother niya. So may twins siya na mga kapatid. Sabi ko sana makuha natin 'yun. Pero sabi sa girls daw ang twins. Most likely magkakaroon ng twins,” she said.

Manzano and Mendiola, who have been together for more than four years, announced their engagement last December.

They got married in February this year.