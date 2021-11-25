Photo from Barbie Hsu's Instagram account

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has filed for divorce from her Chinese businessman husband Wang Xiaofei after a decade of being married.

According to a report by Taiwan News, Hsu and Wang issued a statement announcing their divorce through their legal counsel.

In the statement, the couple said they have decided to “dissolve their marriage peacefully, and have recently undertaken the relevant procedures.”

It also said that Hsu, best known for playing Shan Cai in the phenomenal Taiwanese TV series “Meteor Garden” in 2001, and Wang will remain friends despite the breakup.

“Even if they choose to separate now, they are grateful for each other's contributions. Once, as a husband and wife, they went hand in hand,” the statement said as stated in the Taiwan News article.

“In the future, the two will get along happily as parents and friends, and will continue to raise their children together and give them all their love and company.”

Hsu met Wang in 2010 and tied the knot with him after having four dates in a span of 20 days, based on several reports. They have a daughter and son born in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors of the couple’s split earlier this year, according to an article in The Straits Times. This after Wang allegedly called Taiwanese a “bunch of traitors” on social media platform Weibo.

Wang later on apologized for the post.

