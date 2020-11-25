WATCH: Anne Curtis interviews Dua Lipa

Anne Curtis, a self-confessed superfan of Dua Lipa, interviews the British pop star virtually. Facebook: Anne Curtis

MANILA — As one of the Philippines’ superstars, Anne Curtis is often the one being interviewed — a role she traded Wednesday as she sat down virtually with British pop star Dua Lipa.

Curtis, who is a self-confessed superfan of Lipa, was tapped by Warner Music Philippines to interview the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker, leading up to her upcoming virtual concert on Saturday.

In the full interview shared by Curtis on her social media channels, the Filipino actress appeared giddy as she introduced herself as a fan from Manila.

Curtis asked Lipa questions on a range of topics, from releasing an album during the coronavirus pandemic, the theme of women empowerment in her songs, future collaborations with international artists, and staging a virtual concert.

“Can’t believe this happened! … I was so nervous. As you all probably know, I’m a huge fan. Ahhh. She was so kind and sweet,” Curtis wrote.

This isn’t the first fan moment Curtis has had with Lipa.

In February 2019, on the occasion of Curtis’ birthday, she received a video greeting from Lipa, as seen on the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime.”