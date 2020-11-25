‘No birit, just magic’: Fans rave over Regine’s new version of ‘Walang Hanggan’

Music veteran Regine Velasquez. Instagram: @reginevalcasid

MANILA — Known for her powerful belting, Regine Velasquez opted for a tender approach in her rendition of the OPM ballad “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan” — a record her fans are calling a “masterpiece.”

Velasquez’s update to the timeless George Canseco composition, which her fans noted is without her signature “birit,” was a collaboration with Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta.

The track is part of Laureta’s just-released album “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective,” co-produced by ABS-CBN Music International.

Velasquez has performed “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan” numerous times, in TV shows and concerts over the years, often if not always ending with the familiar climactic notes.

Laureta’s arrangement, with the composer on piano and Weishan Chang on violin, is decidedly solemn as it also serves as the album’s outro.

“Anong nangyare? Bat ako umiyak?” commented one fan, Vlad Campos, on YouTube. “Queen Regine’s vocals are to die for! It sounds very classy & expensive, other singers are yearning to have. Her tone & timbre here is very 2003 (bright & light). Ganda nito!”

Another fan, Thierry, mentioned Velasquez’s “duality.”

“She’s known for her powerful, sky high soaring belts,” they said. “Without those, she’ll still captivate and tug at your heart through her extra-tender headtones, like a true songbird that she is. Thank you Troy, for showcasing the latter side of the songbird here.”

Born to Filipino parents, Laureta grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career.

Laureta has since worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, and The Pussycat Dolls.