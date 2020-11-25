‘Nanganak ka ba?’ Anne Curtis wows with fit figure just months after giving birth

MANILA — “Nanganak ka ba?” was the playful question of many of Anne Curtis’ followers on Wednesday, as the actress shared a photo showing her fit figure.

Curtis, 35, is seen wearing a midriff-baring outfit in the snap she posted on social media.

“Finally some [sun] and [waves],” she wrote in the caption, referring to the daytime shoot near the shore.

A flood of comments pertained to Curtis’ fit physique, with several saying she doesn’t appear to have just recently given birth.

Curtis and her husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff, welcomed their first child, Dahlia, in March 2020.

The couple has been in Melbourne, Australia since December 2019.

Curtis, who remains visible in local showbiz through her dozens of brand endorsements and charity work, has said she intends to resume her acting career once Dahlia turns 1, at the earliest.

