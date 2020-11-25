Morissette teams up with boyfriend Dave Lamar for new single

MANILA -- Morissette Amon has teamed up with her boyfriend Dave Lamar for her new single "Love You Still."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Amon posted a teaser of the song which will be released on Friday, November 27.

"Love You Still" is co-written by Amon and Lamar. Amon also co-produced it with Lamar and Xergio Ramos.

"After months of Zoom calls, meetings, file exchanges, sleepless nights with @davejlamar, @xergiormusic, @miggy.jmz @underdogmusicph @stagessessions, we're so thrilled to finally share this new song with you guys... More about it in the next couple of days leading up to 11•27•2020," she shared in her most recent post.

For his part, Lamar expressed his excitement as this is the first song they wrote together.

"Just a couple more days! Man, the anticipation is killing us but we’re so excited for you to hear this song that we’ve poured our hearts and souls into! This is the first song that Morissette and I wrote together and I can’t believe we’re just days away from this finally being released out into the world," he said.

Just last May, Amon and Lamar collaborated for a song cover. The "Asia's Phoenix" expressed her gratitude to Lamar, whom she described as "best friend, partner-in-everything."

She also thanked Lamar “for making me feel less alone and for continuing to be a light in my life.”

Amon and Lamar where both part of Sarah Geronimo’s team during the first season of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

