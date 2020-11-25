'Life has been easier': Andi Eigenmann reunites with partner after 6 months

MANILA – Life has become so much easier for Andi Eigenmann now that her "happy island family" is complete in the city.

In her most recent vlog, Eigenmann showed how things have changed after her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, finally arrived in Manila to be with them.

Eigenmann and Alipayo were apart for six months because of the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While Eigenmann was in Manila with her kids Ellie and Lilo, Alipayo was stuck in Siargao where their family was actually based pre-COVID.

“We have Philmar now, we are complete so we are so excited to be sharing more of our days in the life here in the city eventually until we give birth and make our way back to the island,” the actress said.

With Alipayo now with them, Eigenmann said life has definitely been easier for all of them.

“We are so happy because now our house has been more energetic than ever kasi nadagdagan pa kami ng isa. Kumpleto na kami so super saya. For those who have been wondering why Philmar only flew back now because of course, we’re supposed to be in the island. We wanted to keep our hopes up to be able to find a way to head back but due to everything that’s happening around us, hindi 'yun nangyari,” she said.

“We waited for papa to finish working on our home for us in Siargao. This is our home that will eventually be open to others. He worked on it and really spent most of his time there making sure that when we are able to fly back for the three of us, for me, Ellie and Lilo, we’ll be able to stay there na and live there na,” she added.

If there’s a silver lining to them not being together for half a year, Eigenmann said it’s the fact that she finally learned to do household chores on her own.

“One of the good things that came out of us na magkahiwalay kami for six months, wala si papa, siya lagi ang gumagawa ng lahat. Because magkahiwalay kami and ako lang ang nandito, I learned [to cook, clean and wash the dishes],” she said.

Eigenmann is likewise proud of Alipayo because he was able to finish their house in Siargao without much help.

“Hind niya kaya lahat gawin 'yun. Sabi niya, ‘Wala akong alam sa house and all.’ Wala, pandemic. Si papa 'yung gumawa ng lahat kahit sabi niya hindi niya alam. Now he knows,” she said.

Eigenmann and Alipayo are expecting their second child together.

