‘A winning moment for all of us’: Jake Zyrus grateful over International Emmy nod

MANILA — He may not have won an Emmy for “Jake and Charice,” a documentary about his transition as a transgender man.

But Jake Zyrus is still feeling grateful for the nomination all the same, as the project represented, he said, a “winning moment” for those who went through the same experience as him.

“Jake and Charice” was nominated in the arts programming category of last Monday’s International Emmy Awards, though it lost to French documentary, “Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca).”

In an Instagram post, Zyrus congratulated the makers of “Vertige.”

The singer also wrote that he’s thankful that his film was shortlisted: “To be nominated and to see my story being told all over the world is a winning moment for all of us.”

“Jake and Charice” was produced by Japan’s national broadcasting organization NHK and Documentary Japan in association with NHK Enterprises. It was co-produced by ABS-CBN.

It told the story of Zyrus’ life as a transgender man, after transitioning from Charice Pempengco.

It won the Gold Camera Award at the U.S. International Film and Video Festival in June, and was recognized at the French trade show that highlighted diversity in films.