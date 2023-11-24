SB19, Belle Mariano nominated at Wish Music Awards 2024

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Belle Mariano and P-pop supergroup SB19 are among the nominees at the Wish Music Awards 2024 (WMA), which will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on January 14, 2024.

Ccompeting for Wish Artist of the Year are Clara Benin, Flow G, Syd Hartha and TJ Monterde, while Mariano and SB19's Josh are among the nominees for Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

According to Wish 107.5 website, voting for favorite nominees will happen via the Wish Awards voting site or the Wish app. The voting period will end on January 5.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year:

* Kaye Cal – “Heto Pa Rin Ako”

* Klarisse De Guzman – “Wala Na Talaga”

* Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes – “Bibitiwan”

* The Ang Huling El Bimbo Cast – “Ligaya/Ang Huling El Bimbo”

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year

* Frizzle Anne, John Roa – “Akin Ka Lang”

* Ocho the Bullet, Josh Cullen, and Angela Hermoso – “Sofa”

* Sponge Cola, Morissette – “So Close”

* syd hartha, kiyo – “3:15”

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year

* Belle Mariano – “Somber and Solemn”

* Munimuni – “Matimtiman”

* SUGARCANE – “Leonora”

* TONEEJAY – “Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse Ver.)”

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year

* Freestyle – “Before I Let You Go”

* John Roa – “Sige Padayon”

* Muri – “Letters”

* Zack Tabudlo – “Pano”

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year

* FELIP – “ROCKSTA”

* Gloc-9 (feat. Flow G) – “Bahay Yugyugan”

* kiyo – “Ikaw Lang”

* Yuridope (feat. Skusta Clee) – “Huli Na”

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year

* ena mori – “RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!”

* Maris Racal – “Ate Sandali”

* Maymay Entrata – “AUTODEADMA”

* SB19 – “GENTO”

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year

* Denise Julia. – “Pity Ya”

* Inigo Pascual – “Okay Lang Ako 3”

* Jay R – “Blessed”

* SB19 – “I WANT YOU”

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year

* Clara Benin – “small town”

* Dilaw – “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)”

* Lola Amour – “Raining in Manila”

* SunKissed Lola – “Pasilyo”

Wish Ballad Song of the Year

* “Bugambilya” – Belle Mariano

* “Hilom” – Moira Dela Torre

* “ILAW” – SB19

* “Kisame” – rhodessa

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year

* “Back Home” – The Juans

* “gabay” – syd hartha

* “imposter syndrome” – Clara Benin

* “Musika” – Dionela

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year

* “Could Be Something” – Ben&Ben

* “Dito Ka Lang” – KZ Tandingan

* “Paki Sabi” – SunKissed Lola

* “G.K.Y.A.M.” – Adie

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year

* “Kwentong Barbero” – Gloc-9 feat. Ramdiss and Lirah

* “Moment to Breathe” – Peaceful Gemini

* “Rapstar” – Flow G

* “Wild Tonight” – Josh Cullen

Wish Pop Song of the Year

* “Dati-Dati” – Sarah Geronimo

* “Palagi” – TJ Monterde

* “Saan?” – Maki

* “SIX7EEN” – HORI7ON



Wish R&B Song of the Year

* “Buti Na Lang” – Kris Lawrence

* "Di Na Babalik” – Leanne & Naara

* “Nasa’king Damdamin” – Arthur Nery

* “Patawad, Paalam, Salamat” – Quest

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year

* “Earth” – The Dawn

* “Panic In My Mind” – Itchyworms

* “Parola” – Moonstar88

* “Saksi Ang Langit” – December Avenue

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year

* “Gusto” – Zack Tabudlo and Al James

* “Intertwine” – Over October and The Ridleys

* “someone new” – Paolo Sandejas and Martti Franca

* “Tingin” – Cup of Joe and Janine Teñoso

Wish Artist of the Year

* Clara Benin

* Flow G

* syd hartha

* TJ Monterde

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year

* Belle Mariano

* Dilaw

* Josh Cullen

* SunKissed Lola

Wish Group of the Year

* Lola Amour

* Munimuni

* SB19

* The Juans