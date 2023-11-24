MANILA -- Actress Sarah Lahbati wowed fans with a new look which she shared through a social media post on Thursday.

Lahbati surprised her fans and followers with a reel of her sporting a short hairstyle.

She simply captioned her reel with: "embracing the stillness of time" followed by a heart emoji.

As of writing, her reel has already been viewed over 1.7 million times with thousands of 'likes' and hundreds of comments, mostly praising her new hairdo.

Aside from cutting her hair short, netizens also noticed that the actress changed her Instagram name from "Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez" to just "SLG."

Lahbati has been married to Richard Gutierrez for three years.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests. Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

Lahbati was last seen on television when she appeared in the final episode of Gutierrez's hit action drama "The Iron Heart," which concluded last October.

