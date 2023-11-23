Netflix series 'Replacing Chef Chico' to highlight Pinoy culture

MANILA — The first Filipino-produced Netflix series will bring Pinoy pride to the table starting Thursday with the launch of "Replacing Chef Chico."



According to director Dan Villegas, the romcom's eight episodes will flaunt the unique culture of Filipinos to Netflix's global audience.



At the red carpet premiere of the series, Villegas said, "Makikita ang mga Filipino traits na hardworking, matibay, napaka-resilient, at very creative. Ang goal ng series, hindi lang mapakita ang pagkain, kundi ang world-class na kultura ng Pinoy."



Apart from highlighting Pinoy talent, show runner Antoinette Jadaone mentioned that the light drama, which she described as a "sizzling combination of Pinoy interests" of romance and food, also captures the experiences of the competitive culinary world.



"We interviewed numerous chefs while writing the script, immersing ourselves to authentically portray their world. They provided valuable insights,” she said.



The first local Netflix production in a series format will serve "a zesty love triangle" against the backdrop of a high-end fine dining restaurant named "Hain."



Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi, and Sam Milby will bring the main characters to life.



"Replacing Chef Chico” is the first time De Rossi is leading a Netflix series.



"Sabi ko, Netflix lang pala ang makaka-gets sa akin. I am so international. Parang I found my home talaga, and I hope the feeling is mutual, charot,” she joked.



Pascual, meanwhile, shared it is an honor to be part of a series that is introducing the Philippines in a new light worldwide.



"I am just very proud to share the stage with these talented people. What's nice about this series is it's contagious. It will make you truly feel our culture, our dishes,” he said.



Milby, on the other hand, shared that he is looking forward for viewers to watch the show that he believes will pave the way for more opportunities for Pinoys worldwide.



“I am extremely excited for ‘yung mga kababayan and the rest of the world to watch Replacing Chef Chico,” the star explained.



Other celebrities, including Milby's fiancée Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, Empoy Marquez, Kakai Bautista, Maja Salvador, Jane Oineza, and RK Bagatsing, graced the red carpet in support of the Pinoy title.



"Nakakatuwa. This is the first of more to come,“ Oineza commented.



"It is an opportunity for Filipino actors and creatives to show what we can do, not just in the Philippines but around the world,” Bagatsing added.



Salvador called "Replacing Chef Chico" an achievement for the entire Philippine entertainment industry.



“Ang saya para sa industriya natin na mas lumalawak na talaga. Kung dati naka-kahon lang, ngayon mas malaya na tayo to share kung ano man talent natin,” she said.



Marquez, who worked with De Rossi in the films "Kita Kita" and "Walang KaParis," praised the actress.



"Hindi ako magtataka. Sobrang galing ni Alessandra, kinder pa ako pinapanood ko na siya,” he said in jest.



Gray also expressed pride in her fiance as well as in the entire cast and crew.



"I saw how hard they worked. It is really setting the pace for Filipino-produced series. I really hope it will be the first of many,” she said.

