Maja Salvador 'forever ate' to Miles Ocampo

MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador opted not to comment on the breakup of her "Emojination" co-host Miles Ocampo with “Senior High” actor Elijah Canlas.

Instead, she reassured Ocampo of her support.

“Ayaw ko muna mag-comment. I just saw it now. No comment muna,” Salvador told reporters at the red carpet of the premier of “Replacing Chef Chico.”

“I'm her ate. Alam niya 'yun. Forever ate,” she added.

Canlas confirmed their split on Thursday, but clarified that their breakup was amicable.

