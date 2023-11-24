MANILA -- Eight unsigned bands are set to compete to become the new face of local guitar brand SQOE and cymbals brand Armada.

Out of 36 bands of different genres and from different locations in the Philippines, eight bands -- Martha’s Affair, Alab, Fuji, BNZ, Psywar, Super 123, Xero and Casterfall -- are set to rock their hearts out in the final round to bring home the bacon.

The competition will happen on Saturday, November 25, at 4 p.m. at the Eton Centris in Quezon City, with free admission.

According to SQOE and Armada, they would like to choose the best among these bands to represent the brand, as well as to level up themselves and stay competitive through their talent and music.

SQOE and Armada chose to have an unsigned band “not because they are amateurs, but they are really professionals who are just unheard.”

“We strive to empower musicians of all backgrounds and genres by providing them with the tools they need to unleash their creativity. Our guitars are designed for both beginners seeking an accessible entry point into music and seasoned professionals pushing the boundaries of their art,” SQOE said in a statement.

“We believe in the power of music to connect people. Through our products and initiatives, we aim to foster a vibrant and inclusive musical community where artists can collaborate, learn, and grow,” it added.

The event, to be hosted by Stef Monce and Concon Feli, will also feature performances from Talahib People’s Music and Rocksteddy.