'Iti Mapukpukaw' seeks funding for Oscars campaign

'Iti Mapukpukaw' writer, director and head animator Carl Joseph Papa; actress Dolly de Leon; and producer Geo Lomuntad

MANILA -- The team behind the animated film "Iti Mapukpukaw," has started a campaign to boost its chances of earning an official nomination at the 96th Academy Awards.

"Iti Mapukpukaw," the big winner at the 2023 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival which features Dolly de Leon and Carlo Aquino, will be the Philippines’ entry for the Best Foreign Film at next year's Oscars.

In an interview with ANC's "Headstart" on Friday with host Karen Davila, Carl Joseph Papa, the writer and director of "Iti Mapukpukaw," admitted that they need funding for the Oscar campaign.

"Malaki 'yung gagastushin sa the whole campaign. We aim to get around P5.5 million. ...Actually FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) expressed their support by giving P1 million. And then we asked them if they could give more. Sana mabigyan. And we are also trying to reach out to other, like NCCA (National Commission for Culture and the Arts) and other politicians. So hopefully we can get that amount," Papa said.

Papa also clarified the film's inclusion in Variety's Oscars predictions.

"I think when Variety included us in in their list, it's more of we are in contention to getting in the shortlist for now because this December there will be a preliminary vote. Then after that, I think late December there will be a shortlist of 15 films that are going to be competing for five slots. So in January then it will be trimmed down to five which will be the official nominees," Papa explained.

"Iti Mapukpukaw" is a Filipino-Ilocano rotoscope animated film that follows Eric’s (Aquino) life as it twists and turns after the arrival of an alien, and the death of his uncle; both of which trigger Eric to remember his past and untangle his memories.

Papa started writing the story, which is partly based on his own experience, in 2018. He hopes that the film can be a way to tell victims of abuse that it's never too late to speak up.

"Ako, wala akong magawa to cope or to tell na 'ginawa niya sa akin ito.' It made me question a lot of things, 'kaya ba ako ganito ngayon,' kung naapektuhan ba talaga ako nung nangyari sa akin nung nakaraan. So I wrote it down. Sinulat ko siya ng matagal. Ipinabasa ko sa ibang tao. Nag-interview din ako ng tao who had the same experience as I had. So 'yung parang pagkakahalo ng story ko at story ng ibang taong nakausap ko plus I guess 'yung nangyaring pandemya," he said.

