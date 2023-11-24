Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Arci Muñoz reported that her debit card was stolen while she was asleep during her flight from Japan to the South Korea last Nov. 6.



“Nag-nap ako, pag-gising ko, wala na 'yung bag ko doon. Tapos 'yung lalaki... nakatayo sa cubicle doon sa plane, sa cubicle ko. He was getting my magazine. Pagkakita ko, 'yung bag ko nasa aisle na. Binitawan niya kasi nakita niya ako,” the actress told reporters during the premiere of Netflix's "Replacing Chef Chico" on Thursday.



Munoz, who flew in business class, said she immediately checked her belongings, which were intact. However, she failed to notice she was missing a card from her wallet.



“Pero ayoko maging judgmental. I wanted to avoid conflict. Pagkita ko when I searched my bag, andoon naman 'yung wallet ko. 'Di ko na-isang-isa 'yung cards,” she said. “Ayoko mang istorbo. Ayoko ng commotion. I told the flight attendant everything is here.”



Two days later, Munoz received a notification from her bank that her debit card was used in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Jakarta, Indonesia. She suspects the man as the culprit.



“Unfortunately, when I reported it sa bank, hanggang ngayon nag-a-appeal pa ako. Also, I am doing this, it is for awareness na huwag tayo masyadong kampante. Imagine I thought I was in a safe place, in a premier airline,” she said. ”Nov. 8 huli ginamit sa Jakarta. Nakuha, flight ko (Nov.) 6. Tuloy-tuloy gastos niya.”



Among the items purchased were diamonds and a brand new iPhone.

Munoz is still appealing to the bank about the P500,000 debited from her account.



“Okay lang kung pinang-travel ko, pinang-produce ko ng pelikula. Pinaghirapan ko 'yan. Ang sakit talaga,” she admitted.



“Noong time nalaman ko, I went straight to the bank. Pero marinig sabihin responsibility ko 'yun. Eh nanakaw nga eh. Saka sana may alert. Usually pag nag-withdraw ka may text. This time wala ako na-receive, so feel ko modus talaga,” she added.



Munoz said she learned her lesson not to be complacent even in places she was initially comfortable in and also warned the public to be wary at all times.



“Ayoko isipan masama tao kasi, pero ngayon, I really need to be alert. It was so unfortunate, kasi 'di ko talaga alam gagawin ko. I am heartbroken, 'di pa nababalik,” she added.



“Guys, take care talaga. Pasalamat na lang ako wala nangyari sa akin. So really be careful. Especially when you are solo traveling.”



Munoz already coordinated the incident with the airline and is waiting for their response regarding the case.



