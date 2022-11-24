Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan’s story as a breakout tandem will be told through a documentary titled ‘Their Moment,’ to be released November 30. Star Cinema

MANILA — Coinciding with the theatrical debut of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s second film as a screen couple, a documentary about their rise to fame and becoming a tandem is set to be released next week.

Fittingly titled “Their Moment,” the documentary will be released on Star Cinema’s YouTube channel on November 30, a week after the nationwide rollout of their movie “An Inconvenient Love.”

“Witness DonBelle’s unheard stories, milestones, struggles, and precious moments together,” Star Cinema teased on Thursday.

Glimpsed in the trailer are Pangilinan and Mariano’s earliest showbiz outings, as well as their projects before they were paired for “He’s Into Her,” the series that launched them as a “phenomenal” love team.

Videos of Pangilinan and Mariano behind the cameras are also seen, including the two sharing a hug after the premiere screening of their first film as a tandem, “Love Is Color Blind,” and what appears to be a surprise from the leading man with sunflowers in hand during a trip.

The two also exchange sweet messages in an interview, with Pangilinan saying he is “mesmerized” by his screen partner, and Mariano describing her co-actor as “caring.”

In the trailer, DonBelle likewise paid tribute to their supporters, some of whom are shown at screenings of “An Inconvenient Love.” “We wouldn’t be here without them,” Mariano said. Agreeing, Donny added, “It’s a humbling moment.”

