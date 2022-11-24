"Strange World's" modern family shows importance of acceptance

Disney "Strange World"

Dazzling views and eye-catching designs are featured in the newest Disney animated film 'Strange World'.

Apart from its distinct and colorful look, its cast and filmmakers said they are proud of its story where the characters tackle not just physical dangers but also the treacherous emotional terrain of seeking acceptance from one’s parents.

(L-R) Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Jake Gyllenhaal Disney "Strange World"

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Searcher Clade, a loving husband and dad who made his own path separate from what his father wanted for him.

"It's a movie about three generations of family and how they struggled to communicate and see each other, really truly see each other, and how sometimes having to save the world really brings out vulnerability and the ability to listen," Gyllenhaal noted.

Disney "Strange World"

Jaboukie Young-White voices his son Ethan, an independent thinker who in turn wants to forge a path that's different from his dad's.

"I grew up loving animation so much and some of my first writing jobs in TV were animation, and I kind of fell in love with the process and it just became something that I wanted to spend more time doing," Young-White shared.

"Once I saw how it was actually made, and doing this with Disney, that's like animation at the highest degree. It really doesn't get bigger than that. And especially this project, something that as just a fan of animation is so visually stunning."

Dennis Quaid plays Searcher's dad, the world-famous explorer, Jaeger Clade. Quaid last co-starred with Gyllenhaal, also as his father, in “'The Day After Tomorrow'.

Quaid shared how his character related to him as an actor and as a parent.

"I guess there's a certain bigger than life part of my personality. So that's what I got to play, which is a lot of fun. And you know, he has a very high opinion of himself. He's the greatest explorer the world has ever known, but he wants to pass his legacy on to his son, Jake Gyllenhaall’s character, and he wants to be a farmer," Quaid said.

Disney "Strange World"

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union plays Meridian, the family matriarch who’s an accomplished pilot.

Union said playing her character and having someone like her in the film were huge to her.

"She's a great wife in a very loving, demonstratively loving and affectionate relationship. And she's a great mom to her gay son who and she encourages him to live out loud. But what I love the most is that she had her own past as a fighter pilot, and that she had to use those skills that she kind of put by the wayside to save her family and her community," Union said.

Lucy Liu rounds out the voice cast as Callisto, a fearless explorer.

'Strange World' is directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen who also worked together in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'.