MMFF to kick off with Parade of Stars on December 21

MANILA – This year’s Metro Manila Film Festival is set to kick off with the traditional Parade of Stars featuring the stars of the movie entries aboard their respective creatively adorned floats.

In an announcement released on Thursday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the parade will be hosted by the local government of Quezon City, and will start from Welcome Rotonda-Quezon Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle at 2 p.m. of December 21.

The MMDA added that the staging area for the floats of the eight official entries of the MMFF will be along E. Rodriguez to D. Tuazon, with traffic enforcers expected to assist on the sidelines throughout the route.

With this year's theme, #BalikSayasaMMFF2022, the 48th MMFF Parade of Stars is set in Quezon City as the film fest organizers bring on new partners to make the event more thrilling.



READ MORE: https://t.co/RBSNJXeigd#mmff #mmda pic.twitter.com/BdXyln3yIv — Official MMDA (@MMDA) November 24, 2022

The entries for this year’s Christmas festival are the following:

"Deleter" by Viva Communications, Inc.;

"Family Matters" by Cineko Productions, Inc.;

"Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" by Borracho Film Production;

"My Father, Myself" by 3:16 Media Network and Mentorque Productions;

"Nanahimik ang Gabi" by Rein Entertainment Productions;

"Partners in Crime" by ABS-CBN Film Productions;

“Labyu with an Accent” by ABS-CBN Film Productions; and

"My Teacher" by TEN17P

The selection committee, led by screen veteran Boots Anson-Rodrigo, arrived at the eight entries based on artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural values (10%), and global appeal (10%), according the group.

Now on its 48th edition, this year’s MMFF is themed “Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022.”

The 48th MMFF will be held from December 25 to January 7 in cinemas. Awardees will be recognized at the “Gabi ng Parangal” scheduled on December 27.

Related video: