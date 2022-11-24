LOOK: Official posters of all 8 MMFF 2022 entries

‘Partners In Crime,’ ‘Deleter,’ and ‘Labyu with an Accent’ are among the eight competing entries in the 48th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival. MMFF

MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) released Thursday the official posters of its eight competing entries, a month before the Christmas-Day kickoff of the annual event.

Themed “Balik Saya” in light of eased restrictions on physical venues two years after the onset of the pandemic, the 48th MMFF described the participating films with a similar tagline mentioning an emotion.

“Balik Kiligan” pertained to the romantic-comedy “Labyu with an Accent,” which stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria in their first film together. “Balik Tawanan,” meanwhile, referred to comedy superstar Vice Ganda’s latest MMFF outing, “Partners In Crime,” with Ivana Alawi.

The horror flick “Deleter” starring Nadine Lustre fittingly got “Balik Takutan,” while the family drama “Family Matters” was described as “Balik Pagmamahalan,” among other examples.

“Ipagdiwang ang panibagong yugto ng kwentong Pilipino. Ngayong MMFF, tunghayan ang samu’t saring emosyon mula sa mga pelikulang amin ihahandog,” organizers said in its invitation to moviegoers.

The remaining entries are the romance thriller “Nanahimik ang Gabi,” the SAF44-inspired “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told,” the drama film “My Father, Myself,” and the school-set “My Teacher.”

The 48th MMFF will be held from December 25 to January 7 in cinemas. Awardees will be recognized at the Gabi ng Parangal scheduled on December 27.

