iWantTFC to stream Eraserheads concert outside PH

Photo from iWantTFC

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC has an early Christmas gift for music fans outside the Philippines who cannot witness the historic reunion of the Eraserheads in December.

iWantTFC announced that it will livestream the upcoming December 22 concert of the iconic alternative rock band of the '90s worldwide except the Philippines.

Not only that, viewers who will avail passes until November 30 will get a 20% discount rate at US$23.99. Starting December 1, tickets will be priced at a regular rate of US$29.99.

On top of the livestream, ticket-buyers can also watch on demand as they will get a 48-hour access to the concert on iWantTFC.

Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Marcus Adoro, and Buddy Zabala will reunite for the “Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo” concert at the sprawling SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

“Just like a family, they reconciled their differences and now they are working harmoniously,” Francis Lumen, head of WEU Events and producer of the Eraserheads reunion concert, told ABS-CBN News.

“The first night I got them together for dinner it was like nothing has happened. It was really a good reunion for them. I was so happy to see them pick up the pieces.”

The last time Eraserheads performed together was in 2016 for a mini-set that included their hit "Maling Akala" as well as "Popmachine" and "Poor Man's Grave."

In 2018, it was rumored that the band was getting back together to perform during the UAAP men's basketball finals. Buendia, however, firmly ruled out any hopes for that to happen at that time.

Several months later, or in June 2019, Buendia again denied that there was any reunion happening.

The group was formed in 1989 and wrote numerous classic Pinoy hits such as "Pare Ko,” “Overdrive" and "Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

In 2002, Eraserheads shocked the country with its decision to disband.

