K-pop girl group Everglow will hold a solo concert in the Philippines on Dec. 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@makeitliveasia



Get on board, Filipino Forevers!

Everglow, the South Korean girl group known for its string of boisterous EDM and pop singles, is set to stage a solo concert in the Philippines next month.

Promoter Make It Live Asia announced late Wednesday that the show would be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Dec. 15.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 25, via TicketNet with the following prices:

VVIP - P11,000

VIP 1 - P9,000

VIP 2 - P6,500

GA Seated - P5,000

Level 2 Lounge - P6,500

Level 2 Balcony - P3,500

The concert is part of Everglow's Southeast Asia tour, which will also make stops in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

It remains unclear if Chinese member Yiren, who has been on hiatus since January, will join the group for the tour. The promotional poster only features her bandmates E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda and Aisha.

Ahead of the solo concert, Everglow will perform alongside duo AKMU and girl group Momoland at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for "Ripples for Hope," a "friendship day" for Filipino K-pop fan clubs.

Since its debut in March 2019, Everglow has become known for boisterous singles, such as "First" and "Pirate," which are accompanied by forceful stage performances.

The group's synth-pop offering, "La Di Da," topped Billboard's list of the best K-pop songs of 2020.

Everglow is managed by Yuehua Entertainment, a Chinese talent agency that also handles South Korean entertainers. The company also houses K-pop acts Choi Yena and Tempest, and actor Lee Dohyun.

