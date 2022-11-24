'Black Panther' director thanks fans for sequel support

A scene from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Handout

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler thanked the fans for supporting the sequel of the film.

In an Instagram post by Marvel Studios, Coogler was glad about how people celebrated the movie.

"Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out on the opening weekend," Coogler said.

"Thank you to those of you who took their families out -- young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out," he added.

He went on to dedicate all their hard work to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Our film is over two-and-a-half hours long, so thank you for holding those bathroom breaks. Our film has 6 languages spoken in it. Thank you for bearing with the subtitles. And our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers," he said.

"Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen. This medium wouldn't exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me a professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future."

