MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban has nothing but good words for her good friend, Maxene Magalona, who marked her 36th birthday on November 23.

On social media, Panganiban honored Magalona for being strong and for having a good heart.

Screen grab: Instagram/@iamangelicap

"Maligayang bati sa iyong kaarawan sizzzy. Nakakamangha ang tibay mo, kalawakan ng pang-unawa mo, at kabutihan ng puso mo," Panganiban wrote.

"Patuloy ka sana maging inspirasyon sa marami. Keep shining sizzy. i love you," Panganiban added.

On Instagram, Magalona also shared photos of her in Boracay where she celebrated her special day.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better sunset on my birthday. God is so good. Cheers to 36," she wrote.

In her previous social media post, Magalona shared that she's slowly getting back up anew “after another fall,” saying she’s learned not to get ahead of her healing journey.

Over the past year, the actress would chronicle her journey of healing, without categorically saying whether it was from her failed marriage.

Just last month, Magalona said she is taking every step in her moving on process after confirming her separation with husband Rob Mananquil.

Currently, Magalona is one of the stars of Star Cinema's movie "An Inconvenient Love" with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Related video: