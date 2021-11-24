Sharon Cuneta will debut as Aurora in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ on Friday, November 26. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” released on Wednesday the first glimpse of screen and music icon Sharon Cuneta as her character in the primetime series, days before her debut.

In the teaser from Dreamscape Entertainment, Cuneta appears pensive as Aurora, as she arrives home alone at night with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

The half-minute video marked the first time Cuneta is seen in character, nearly a month after she was announced as an additional cast member in “Ang Probinsyano.”

Cuneta will debut in the well-loved teleserye on Friday, November 26, according to the teaser.

Lead star and creative head Coco Martin previously teased that Cuneta’s role is vital in the story, as Aurora will connect several characters.

Cuneta has so far filmed scenes with Rowell Santiago, who portrays President Oscar Hidalgo and his impostor Mariano, and Tirso Cruz III, who plays the scheming Arturo — indicating Aurora is connected to the political storyline of “Ang Probinsyano.”

“We are such a happy family here,” Cuneta gushed in an Instagram post showing her with Cruz and director Malu Sevilla.

“Where has this show been all my life?! I wish I could’ve joined it sooner but what I will do is thank the good Lord for bringing this show to me and making me a part of it! Sana ‘di matapos ever ang show na ito! Happy na ako dito forever!” she wrote.

Cuneta quipped that Cardo, Martin’s iconic character, can eventually become police chief. “May apo na siya tuloy pa rin ang show!” she said.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

