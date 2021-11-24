Fil-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo thanked her supporters after getting multiple Grammy nominations Wednesday.

Rodrigo has been nominated in seven categories for next year's Grammy Awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

“[Woke] up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations. When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year,” Rodrigo said in an Instagram post.

“I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners' names in wide-eyed wonder,” she added.

Amid her chart-topping success, Rodrigo said getting nominated for a Grammy is "the most meaningful."

“[I] went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends [because] I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up,” she said.

“Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. And thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget.”

Rodrigo’s album "SOUR" caught the attention of music fans with its angst-filled and heartbreak tracks. This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

Her album also reveals the tremendous power of her raw self-expression, poetic specificity, and talent at illustrating complex emotions in high-impact pop songs.

