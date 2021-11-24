MANILA -- Actress Kylie Padilla wrote a heartwarming poem for her father, action star Robin Padilla, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 23.

On Instagram page, Kylie shared a poem she wrote for her father for being a good parent and teaching her how to face life.

Below is the full poem of Kylie for her dad, Robin:

"Writing about you, I would have to do with the most expensive kind of ink

Irreplaceable, you knew me when I could not yet even think

And you taught me to give life’s battle a good effing fight

And I fight with all the strength I have

I know you in ways even I don’t understand, yet

It’s in the way we go quiet when we are sad, it’s loud

It’s in the way that we don’t speak, but we feel it

And the way I try to find you in people that I seek

It’s how I find comfort in just one touch

In an embrace I waited so long to grasp

For a moment I felt like I lost something

A something, a thing that only you could bring and it would be enough

Wounds have their own way of healing

And time is where it finds it’s truest meaning

In all the things I cannot say

All the games I no longer want to play

It’s the return to a girl I needed to face

I don’t want any precious memories to go to waste

So with this ink, I rewrite the story

One where I am thankful and I am sorry

I think it’s what you call maturity

Or maybe only now do I understand how your prayers protected me

Love is a beautiful thing once it sets you free

So today I would just like to thank you for being a father to me."

She concluded her post by greeting her father a happy birthday.

Kylie had been in the news these past months after she and husband Aljur Abrenica broke up.

They got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Last month, Abrenica claimed that it was Kylie who "cheated first" which she quickly denied.

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticisms over his romance with his co-star AJ Raval, who then had to clarify she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.

